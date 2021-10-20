Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,876 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,032.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $298.28 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

