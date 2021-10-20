Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

