Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

