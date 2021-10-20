Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,249,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

