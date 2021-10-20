Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

