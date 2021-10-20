Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.