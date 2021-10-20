Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $474.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average of $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

