Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after buying an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $217.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

