Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

