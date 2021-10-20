Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

