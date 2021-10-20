Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

