Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

