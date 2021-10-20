Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

