Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,291 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

