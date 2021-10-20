Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.76% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.