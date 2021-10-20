Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.96. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

