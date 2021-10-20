Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

