Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

