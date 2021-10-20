Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66,968.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

