Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 43,879 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,879 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01.

