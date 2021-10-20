Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,181 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

