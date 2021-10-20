Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,630 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.