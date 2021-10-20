Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,518,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

