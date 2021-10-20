Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

