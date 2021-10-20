Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.04

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

