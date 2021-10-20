Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,032 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

