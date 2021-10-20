Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $17,065,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

