Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,320 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

