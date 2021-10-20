Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SF opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

