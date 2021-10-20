Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.66% of Stifel Financial worth $317,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $75.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.