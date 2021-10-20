Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0429 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $548,615.15 and $23.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,486.14 or 1.00051948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.56 or 0.00306335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00492325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00190331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,790,303 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

