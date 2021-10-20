Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake Sells 33,360 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,915. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.