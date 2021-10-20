Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 20th (APO, ASND, BBL, BHOOY, CFPUF, CMP, DDRLF, ENTOF, FSLR, GRTX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 20th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $164.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $590.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

