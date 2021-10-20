Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 20th (ALLO, BMRRY, CMPX, CYCN, DDMX, DUFRY, EGP, FNNTF, FR, ILPT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 20th:

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP). They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF). The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

