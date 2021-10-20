Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 20th (AOI, AP.UN, BEI.UN, BLN, BNE, BTE, CAR.UN, CAS, CCO, CFF)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 20th:

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.25 to C$50.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$70.50.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$158.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$153.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.55 to C$5.40.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $27.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$38.00 to C$47.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

