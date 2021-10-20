Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 20th (AOI, AP.UN, BEI.UN, BLN, BNE, BTE, CAR.UN, CAS, CCO, CFF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 20th:

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.25 to C$50.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)

had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$70.50.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$158.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$153.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.55 to C$5.40.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $27.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$20.25.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$38.00 to C$47.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$15.25 to C$16.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

