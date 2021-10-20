Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (AVYA, BAND, EGHT, EVBG, EVCM, GOOGL, IIIV, IMCC, IMGO, ITCI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get Avaya Holdings Corp alerts:

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.