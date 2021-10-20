Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (BK, BKE, BLI, BMRC, BQ, CDOR, CLAR, CNI, F, NTRS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $111.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

