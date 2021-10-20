StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 249.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of StoneCo worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 699.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.