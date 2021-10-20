Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

