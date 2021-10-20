Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.200-$0.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.20-0.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

