STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,535,168 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,732. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

