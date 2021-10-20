Strong (STRONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.12 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Strong has a market cap of $113.12 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $818.11 or 0.01270146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.