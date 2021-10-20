Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

