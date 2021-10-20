STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $352.48

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.48 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 352 ($4.60). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.70), with a volume of 3,104 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.48. The company has a market capitalization of £167.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

