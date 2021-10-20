Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,109 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.29. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,338. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.