Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.62

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.62 and last traded at C$69.54, with a volume of 211344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.04. The stock has a market cap of C$40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.741948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

