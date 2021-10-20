SUN Market Cap Hits $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00067370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00101000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,855.35 or 0.99718248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.03 or 0.06218874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021472 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

