Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

