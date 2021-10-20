Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.97.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunnova Energy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

