Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.17 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.94 or 0.06058779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00081870 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,386,436 coins and its circulating supply is 330,973,143 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

